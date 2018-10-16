Detroit group 'Fresh the Clowns' inspires kids, becomes global viral sensation

You may not think of dancing and rapping when you think of clowns - but Detroit's "Fresh The Clowns" is changing the game.

"Fresh The Clown" started in 2013 when a family friend asked him if he could dress up for a child's birthday party.

The party was a huge success, and the next thing he knew, everyone starting calling to book his clown act.

As the business grew, more clowns were added. Four members joined with the Universoul Circus in 2015. The group strives to spread a positive and fun message.

On top of hosting events and parties, "Fresh the Clowns" has become an online viral sensation, with dance and music videos, even starting one of the most successful online dance challenges, the "Juju on The Beat" dance.

The group is available for bookings, performing all around Michigan and are available out of state, as well.

Here are some of their most famous videos:

