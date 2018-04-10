Detroit paranormal team investigates Atwater Brewery, partners for ghostly beer

Live cameras at Atwater in the Park - a brewery inside of a former church dating back to 1936. (DPX)

DETROIT - Ghosts and beer may seem like an odd combination, but things are about to change.

Atwater Brewery and Detroit Paranormal Expeditions are partnering for a new haunted brew called, "Hello From The Other Side," a beer that includes sage, a common tool use by ghost hunters to cleanse evil spirits.

The beer launch party is April 13 at Atwater in the Park in Grosse Pointe Park. More info on the event here.

In addition to the beer launch, DPX also conducted an investigation at the Atwater location, which is an old church dating back to 1936. Employees have had many interactions with ghosts there.

Check out the live cameras that were placed inside Atwater in the Park last month:

