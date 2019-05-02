Detroit Vineyards to open first winery in old Stroh's Ice Cream facility on Friday

Detroit Vineyards, the city's first winery since Prohibition, has taken over the old Stroh's Ice Cream facility near Eastern Market.

Detroit Vineyards renovated the over 12,000 sq ft historic Stroh's ice cream factory at 1000 Gratiot Avenue, with a grand opening planned for May 3.

"Here you'll be able to experience the winery, barrel and tasting rooms, all while sampling the range of Detroit Vineyards' offerings. Crisp whites, medium- to full-bodied reds, surprising meads and scrumptious hard ciders. Have our wine, mead and cider by the glass or by the bottle to enjoy in our tasting room. Or, you can pick up a bottle in our retail section to take home and share with family and friends," the website says.

Stroh's Ice Cream was founded by Detroit's Stroh's Brewing Company, but is currently owned by Dean Foods.

Stroh's started making ice cream during the Prohibition era and continued until Feb. 2007, at the facility in Detroit.

