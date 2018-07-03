Detroit Vineyards turns open space into stunning winery with urban backdrop

DETROIT - Detroit Vineyards is the first winery in the city in more than 60 years.

In this installment of Uniquely Detroit, Blake Kownacki Detroit Vineyards winemaker and general manager, gives us a look at what he and his colleagues are up to.

"I love wine country, and I also love cities, especially this city," said Kownacki.

Detroit Veinyards

Detroit Veinyards

Detroit Vineyards

Detroit Veinyards

Detroit Veinyards

Detroit Veinyards

Detroit Vineyards

Detroit Vineyards

Detroit Vineyards

Detroit Vineyards

For more information on Detroit Vineyards, visit their website at DetroitVineyards.com.

For information on the Grape Seed Detroit side lot program for people who are looking to collaborate and get involved with turning their side lots into mini vineyards, go here and here.

Copyright 2018 by WDIV ClickOnDetroit - All rights reserved.