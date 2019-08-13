Detroit's Hygienic Dress League uses visual art to critique society

It's provocative. It's moving. It make you feel something. It's art.

You may have seen some of the visually stunning art from Hygienic Dress League (HDL) around Detroit over the years, including an installation last fall at the decommissioned Conners Creek power plant.

HDL is an American corporation registered in 2007 by husband and wife visual artists Steve and Dorota Coy as a new and original form of art. The corporation serves as a platform for critiquing society, greed and wealth inequality, value, over consumption, the art market, and even the art world itself.

HDL emphasizes unique public interventions ranging from fleeting projections, guerilla marketing, video holograms, augmented reality, television commercials, and installation art. Their public interventions have surfaced in over nineteen different cities in nine countries spanning across three continents.

HDL has an installation up right now at 2545 Bagley Street in Southwest Detroit titled "Future Distortion."

"This speculative installation allows viewers to project themselves into a dystopian future to contemplate present society and its unintended consequences on the future. The exhibition will be comprised of several sculptural forms, video and installations using light and sound in a former distillery."

It's open on Wednesday's and Saturday's from 6 to 9 p.m. through the end of September.

Watch Alex Atwell's Uniquely Detroit story on HDL in the video player above.

Copyright 2019 by WDIV ClickOnDetroit - All rights reserved.