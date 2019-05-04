28th annual Komen Detroit Race for the Cure May 11 at Comerica Park

DETROIT - The 28th Annual Komen Detroit Race for the Cure will take place Saturday, May 11 at Comerica Park.

The event promotes breast cancer awareness, and has something for everyone.

Ten thousand pink ribbons will decorate the refreshed race route along Gratiot and the Dequindre Cut-Greenway where 10-plus bands and entertainment groups will perform.

Sponsors and other booths around Comerica Park will have giveaways and offer exciting activities inside and outside the ballpark. Information about breast cancer risk is available on komen.org.

