Busy weekend of events in Downtown Detroit: What to know

DETROIT - It's going to be a busy weekend in Downtown Detroit with three major events kicking off around town.

We're expecting several inches of snow around the area on Saturday, but that'll only make things more festive, right?

If you're looking for something to do this weekend, here's what's on tap:

2019 Quicken Loans Winter Blast Weekends in Downtown Detroit

Quicken Loans Winter Blast Weekends returns Friday to Detroit's Campus Martius Park for the 14th year.

The first weekend will run Saturday through Monday, which is Martin Luther King Jr. Day, and all other weekends are Friday through Sunday.

This year, the festival will cover four weekends, taking place Friday, Jan. 19 through Mon, Jan. 21, Jan. 25 through Jan 27, Feb. 8 through Feb. 10 and Feb. 15 through Feb. 17.

Here's everything you need to know about Winter Blast Weekends

Ford's new winter festival kicks off Friday at Michigan Central Station in Detroit

Work at Michigan Central Station won't be completed for several years, but Ford is already using the historic train depot as a place to bring the community together.

A free, 10-day Winter Festival featuring art and live music will be held outside the building in Corktown beginning Jan. 18.

The highlight of the festival will be a 3D light show projected onto the 18-story structure, which is getting new life. The show will include images of the station's glory days, its revitalization and its future.

Here's more on the Ford winter festival

2019 Detroit auto show opens to public Saturday

The 2019 Detroit auto show will open to the public on Saturday. Here's what you need to know.

