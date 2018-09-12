Picnic honoring fallen Detroit police officers to be held Friday, Sept. 14

DETROIT - The Detroit Police Department and 411 Therapy are collaborating to host a remembrance picnic for the families of fallen and critically injured officers.

The picnic will take place at the Public Safety Headquarters noon to 7 p.m. Friday. The event is being held in honor of officers who have lost their lives or suffered critical injuries in the line of duty.

A presentation ceremony will begin at 2:30 p.m. followed by a balloon release. Balloons will be released by the families of the fallen in addition to a special presentation by 411 Therapy, a leading provider of physical therapy.

The Detroit Public Safety Headquarters is located at 1301 Third Street.

