Detroit Boat Show 2018 at Cobo: Hours, admission, parking

DETROIT - The 2018 Detroit Boat Show gets underway Saturday at Cobo Center.

The show will run through Sunday, Feb. 25.

Boat Show Hours:

Saturdays: 10 a.m. – 8 p.m.

Sundays & Monday: 11 a.m. – 6 p.m

Tuesday through Friday: 3 p.m. – 9 p.m.

Admission:

Adults $13, Children 12 and under are free with an adult.

Special admission days include:

Mon., February 19: Senior Day – seniors 65 and older receive free admission

Tues., February 20: Ladies Day – Ladies get in free

Wed., February 21: A Boat Load of Food – Bring in 5 cans of food for Gleaners Food Bank between 3 & 6 p.m. to get in free

Thurs., February 22: Career Day and Millennials Night Out – Millennials 30 and under receive free admission. High

School and College students are invited to participate in Career Day for free. See more at detroitboatshow.net.

Parking:

Located at Cobo Center and surrounding lots.

Show features:

Sleek yachts

Runabouts

Personal watercrafts

Pontoons

Fishing

Ski boats

Inflatables

Show organizers say dozens of new model introductions will be unveiled to the Detroit market. Also featured will be the latest services, accessories, engines, trailers, electronics, fishing gear, marinas and more.

One-stop-shopping:

Provides for on-site financing, insurance, slip rental, brokerage, vacation planning, charter trips,maintenance and most all other types of extras needed by boaters.

Special Attractions Include:

Rail Jam Wakeboarding

Twiggy the Waterskiing Squirrel

Kids one with crafts, games and fun in the Broadcast Center

Free swag and contests including a Yeti-A-Day Giveaway, Diamond giveaway, and the coveted annual Detroit Boat Show T-shirt giveaway (while supplies last)!

Plus, a special 60th anniversary historical exhibit. A free boater’s safety course will also be offered on Saturday, Feb. 24, sponsored by Yamaha.

Copyright 2018 by WDIV ClickOnDetroit - All rights reserved.