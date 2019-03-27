Donut Fest coming to Detroit's Eastern Market in May

Yes, a festival for donuts is coming to Detroit this spring.

Donut Fest is set for Saturday, May 18 at Detroit's Eastern Market and it's going to be a sugary, glorious morning for many.

"The best bakeries in the city will gather and bring you the best cruller, ring or long-john for you to sample. We invite you to join us, taste the delicious entries from some of our city's best bakers and finest coffee purveyors," the event reads.

Tickets will go on sale in April. Organizers say more details and activities, other than coffee and donuts, will be announced soon.

