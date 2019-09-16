Donut festival planned for Detroit's Eastern Market in October

If you love donuts, (who doesn't?) this event is for you.

Donut Fest Detroit is coming to Eastern Market on Oct. 6 and it's sure to get you high - on sugar. Tickets are between $35 and $50.

Here's the info from the event:

Join us for Detroit's sweetest fest at Eastern Market Brewing Company Samples donuts, enjoy beer, coffee and more with a fun-filled tasty event! We need your help to name Detroit's Favorite Donut too.

Special thanks to our 2019 sponsors Eastern Market Brewing Company and Food + Travel. A portion of the proceeds will benefit the Hospitality Fund.

Frequently Asked Questions

How many vendors will be there?

TBD—typically, we have 8-10 food/drink vendors. You'll taste about 1/4 of a donut from each vendor—so pace yourself from the sugar high. We'll have other non-alcoholic beverage vendors for coffee, tea and other samples to hydrate yourself. Plus, guests 21+ will receive drink ticket (valid for beer only).

Will there be gluten-free or vegan donuts?

We can't guarantee that.

Are children allowed?

Yes, we have a special kids ticket for children 2 & up. No strollers will be allowed due to the safety of all our guests. Children passes are only available for General Admission. Any children in VIP must purchase a VIP ticket with no discount.

Will I be able to buy additional donuts, beverages or food?

Yes, other food will be available for purchase and of course more beer. We also will have select participants will sell donuts based on their local license.

