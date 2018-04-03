Jeff Lynne's ELO to play first show in Detroit in 40 years

2017 Inductee Jeff Lynne (L) of ELO performs onstage at the 32nd Annual Rock & Roll Hall Of Fame Induction Ceremony at Barclays Center on April 7, 2017 in New York City. The event will broadcast on HBO Saturday, April 29, 2017 at 8:00 pm…

On the heels of a once-in-a-lifetime Wembley Stadium show and a European tour in 2017, Jeff Lynne’s ELO announced Dawes will provide support on its first North American tour in 30 plus years and first performance in Detroit in 40 years at Little Caesars Arena on Thursday, August 16 at 8 p.m.

Lynne’s last extensive U.S. tour with ELO was in 1981. Known as one of the most iconic forces in music history, Jeff Lynne’s ELO has spent the last two years with a critically acclaimed and chart-topping album, a sold out run of UK and European shows, as well as an induction into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame. The tour is produced by Live Nation.

Tickets (starting at $49.50) can be purchased at 313Presents.com, LiveNation.com, the Fox Theatre and Little Caesars Arena XFINITY box offices and Ticketmaster.com. To charge tickets by phone, call (800) 745-3000.

Jeff Lynne’s ELO recently released the live concert CD/DVD, Wembley or Bust, which will give fans a glimpse into the extraordinary ELO live experience that critics are raving; a video sneak peek is here and here. Purchase here.

Of the tour, Jeff Lynne says, “Our Audiences are amazing. It’s like they’re in the group. We can’t wait to play for them again.” The tour will hit 10 cities, starting in Oakland, CA at Oracle Arena before wrapping in Philadelphia, PA at Wells Fargo Center.

Dawes consists of Taylor Goldsmith (guitar, vocals), Wylie Gelber (bass), Griffin Goldsmith (drums, vocals, percussion) and Lee Pardini (keyboards, vocals). Dawes has toured extensively playing headline shows worldwide and major festival appearances including Bonnaroo, Austin City Limits, Lollapalooza and Newport Folk Festival. Recently, they have toured with My Morning Jacket, Bob Dylan, Mumford and Sons, Conor Oberst and Jackson Browne.

About Jeff Lynne’s ELO:

More popular than ever, Jeff Lynne’s ELO have always been known for their epic live shows and with a distinct style that seamlessly and innovatively blends rock, pop and classical, ELO has had more than 20 Top 40 Hits across the U.S. and the U.K., making Lynne's sweeping productions some of the most recognizable music of the last forty years and helping sell over 50 million records worldwide.

Widely agreed upon as one of the greatest record producers in music history, Lynne was a co-founder and member of The Travelling Wilburys together with Bob Dylan, Roy Orbison, George Harrison and Tom Petty as well as a producer and collaborator with some of the biggest names in music including The Beatles, Paul McCartney, Ringo Starr, Joe Walsh, and most recently, Bryan Adams.

