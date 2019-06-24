LIVE STREAM: 2019 Detroit Fireworks

DETROIT - The 2019 Ford Fireworks on the Detroit River will launch on June 24! Watch it all live on Local 4.

Produced by The Parade Company and recognized as one of the country’s largest and most magnificent fireworks displays, the beloved annual summertime event is enjoyed by hundreds of thousands of spectators each year.

Join Devin Scillian, Kimberly Gill, Ben Bailey and more of your Local 4 favorites leading up to the big show!

What time does coverage start?

Coverage begins at 8 p.m. (Watch it live on Local 4 or right here on ClickOnDetroit)

When do the fireworks start?

The fireworks show is scheduled to begin at 9:55 p.m.

How can I watch the fireworks show?

The Ford Fireworks can be viewed on WDIV-Local 4’s live broadcast beginning at 8 p.m., which will also be live streaming on ClickOnDetroit.com.

Why are the fireworks on June 24?

The fireworks are a joint celebration with our Canadian neighbors, who celebrate their independence on July 1.

