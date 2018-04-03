Mark your calendar: Eastern Market's annual Flower Day set for May

DETROIT - One of the biggest spring events in Detroit is right around the corner.

Eastern Market's Flower Day is on Sunday, May 20, from 7 a.m. - 5 p.m.

Flower Day takes place every year on the Sunday after Mother’s Day and has been a time-honored tradition of Eastern Market since 1967.

Growers offer a wide variety of flowers at a great value so they recommend you come early for the best selection!

They also offer free convenient parcel pickups so you can explore the market throughout the day without being attached to your flats of flowers.

Wondering about hours, maps, parking, pets, or something else regarding your visit? Visit their things to know page for all the answers before heading out!

Copyright 2018 by WDIV ClickOnDetroit - All rights reserved.