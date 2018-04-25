Star Wars costume exhibit coming to Detroit Institute of Arts: What to know

DETROIT - The Detroit Institute of Arts is preparing to host a traveling exhibition of "Star Wars" costumes that explores the artistry behind their creation.

The exhibit, "Star Wars and the Power of Costume ," features more than 60 costumes including Darth Vader, Chewbacca, droids and others. It's scheduled to run May 20 through Sept. 30. (See more info below)

Before the exhibit opens, the DIA is hosting a "May the 4th Be With You" event on the steps of the museum. Here's the info from the DIA:

May the 4th Be With You at DIA

May the 4th be with you! Join us on the Woodward Ave. steps of the Detroit Institute of Arts dressed as your favorite Star Wars character for a galactic-sized group photo to celebrate Star Wars Day and the lead-up to the May 20 opening of Star Wars™ and the Power of Costume at the museum. The first 200 costumed attendees will receive 2 free exhibition tickets.

The photo will take place promptly at 6:20 p.m. Fans who arrive after the photo is taken can still collect an exhibition ticket until 200 pairs are given away. Attendees must arrive in costume to be eligible for free tickets. After the photo, fans are invited to visit the museum, which is open until 10 p.m.

Costumes are encouraged for the outdoor photo, but masks, lightsabers, and other weaponry are not permitted INSIDE the museum, should fans want to visit after the photo. To protect DIA artwork, full face paint is also prohibited, but a limited amount of face paint (for example, a design around the eye or cheek) is allowed. You can check your weaponry and masks at the coat check counters located at the museum's Woodward and Farnsworth entrances, or you can return them to your car.

Here's the full info on "Star Wars and the Power of Costume" at the DIA:

Take a unique journey into the Star Wars™ universe as characters are brought to life through a dramatic presentation of more than 60 original costumes. Star Wars™ and the Power of Costume will closely examine the captivating process of costume design for iconic outfits featured in the first seven films of the Star Wars saga—from Queen Amidala’s lavish gowns to Darth Vader’s imposing black armor.

Explore the artistry of the world’s most recognized cinematic costumes, including Queen Amidala, Chewbacca, X-wing pilots, Rey, and droids, including C-3PO and R2-D2.

This exhibition goes beyond the chronological, literary, or filmic order often used to chronicle Star Wars™. It focuses instead on the creative process, encompassing the essence of George Lucas’ vision and the exciting challenge of translating his iconic characters into a dynamic reality.

Tickets to Star Wars™ and the Power of Costume include a free multimedia tour – youth and adult versions – that will draw connections between the films’ costumes and works of art in the DIA’s collection, allowing visitors to experience the museum in new ways.

Members can reserve their FREE tickets beginning March 15; tickets for the general public go on sale April 1.

Time slots for this special exhibition will sell out, so be sure to purchase your tickets in advance, either online or by calling 313-833-4005. Click here to become a member, and see the exhibition first and free.

Residents of Wayne, Oakland and Macomb counties receive $5 off all adult tickets.

Copyright 2018 by WDIV ClickOnDetroit - All rights reserved.