Star Wars costume exhibit opens at Detroit Institute of Arts this weekend

DETROIT - The Detroit Institute of Arts is preparing to host a traveling exhibition of "Star Wars" costumes that explores the artistry behind their creation.

The exhibit, "Star Wars and the Power of Costume ," features more than 60 costumes including Darth Vader, Chewbacca, droids and others. It's scheduled to run May 20 through Sept. 30. (See more info below)

Here's the full info on "Star Wars and the Power of Costume" at the DIA:

Take a unique journey into the Star Wars™ universe as characters are brought to life through a dramatic presentation of more than 60 original costumes. Star Wars™ and the Power of Costume will closely examine the captivating process of costume design for iconic outfits featured in the first seven films of the Star Wars saga—from Queen Amidala’s lavish gowns to Darth Vader’s imposing black armor.

Explore the artistry of the world’s most recognized cinematic costumes, including Queen Amidala, Chewbacca, X-wing pilots, Rey, and droids, including C-3PO and R2-D2.

This exhibition goes beyond the chronological, literary, or filmic order often used to chronicle Star Wars™. It focuses instead on the creative process, encompassing the essence of George Lucas’ vision and the exciting challenge of translating his iconic characters into a dynamic reality.

Tickets to Star Wars™ and the Power of Costume include a free multimedia tour – youth and adult versions – that will draw connections between the films’ costumes and works of art in the DIA’s collection, allowing visitors to experience the museum in new ways.

Members can reserve their FREE tickets beginning March 15; tickets for the general public go on sale April 1.

Time slots for this special exhibition will sell out, so be sure to purchase your tickets in advance, either online or by calling 313-833-4005. Click here to become a member, and see the exhibition first and free.

Residents of Wayne, Oakland and Macomb counties receive $5 off all adult tickets.

