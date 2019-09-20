'The SpongeBob Musical' coming to Detroit's Fox Theatre

"The SpongeBob Musical" has announced a run at Detroit's Fox Theatre starting in December.

The critically acclaimed musical declared “Brilliant!” by The New York Times, will play the Fox Theatre for 15 performances as part of the 2019-20 Theatre Series, from Dec. 26, 2019 to Jan. 5, 2020.

The SpongeBob Musical includes original songs by Yolanda Adams, Steven Tyler and Joe Perry of Aerosmith, Sara Bareilles, Jonathan Coulton, Alex Ebert of Edward Sharpe & The Magnetic Zeros, The Flaming Lips, Lady Antebellum, Cyndi Lauper & Rob Hyman, John Legend, Panic! At the Disco, Plain White T’s, They Might Be Giants, T.I., Domani & Lil’C and songs by David Bowie & Brian Eno, and by Tom Kenny & Andy Paley. Additional lyrics by Jonathan Coulton. Additional music by Tom Kitt.

SpongeBob SquarePants launched on July 17, 1999, and has reigned as the number-one kids’ animated series on TV for the last 17 years, generating a universe of beloved characters, pop culture catchphrases and memes, theatrical releases, consumer products, a Tony Award®-winning Broadway musical and a global fan base.

Copyright 2019 by WDIV ClickOnDetroit - All rights reserved.