Upcoming Detroit event to raise awareness on men combating sexual assault, domestic violence

DETROIT - The upcoming event Lunch & Learn: Men & the Fight Against Sexual Assault & Domestic Violence is scheduled to take place Thursday Oct. 17 from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the Detroit School of Arts High School.

In honor of Domestic Violence Awareness Month, the SASHA Center is holding the event. It will focus on the role men have in combating sexual assault, domestic violence, and creating communities that are safe. Lunch will be provided. This event is free, but RSVP is required.

