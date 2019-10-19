Women seeking job opportunities being offered professional clothing at Detroit event today

This free program is designed for women who are either seeking job opportunities, being interviewed for jobs or already in a business/work environment.

DETROIT - The Metro Detroit Chapter of NOBLE, in conjunction with New Prospect Baptist Church, is hosting the event Dress for Success today.

Attendees will have the opportunity to get dresses, jackets, suits, assorted accessories, shoes, purses of various sizes and other gently used clothing. All clothing will be professionally dry-cleaned, laundered and pressed.

The event takes place from 9 a.m.-6 p.m. at New Prospect Baptist Church, located at 6330 Pembroke Ave., Detroit MI 48221.

For questions on the event, contact Brenda Goss Andrews at 313-268-8333 or brenda.region4vp@gmail.com.

