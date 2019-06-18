Explore the Detroit River, Lake St. Clair on a tiki boat. Yes, it's a thing.

Tiki paradise is waiting for you -- in Metro Detroit.

Aloha Tiki Tours has launched this summer in Metro Detroit, offering a unique experience that involves "tiki boats." It's essentially a tiki bar on the water.

You can take a tiki boat tour from two different locations: Detroit and St. Clair Shores. Prices range from $250-$300, depending on the day.

The tours last about two hours and it's bring your own beer, wine, liquor and food. Find a full list of FAQs here.

The team behind Aloha Tiki Tours also operates The Detroit Cycle Boat and Detroit Rolling Pub.

Watch Alex Atwell's Uniquely Detroit feature story in the video player above.

Copyright 2019 by WDIV ClickOnDetroit - All rights reserved.