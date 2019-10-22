Ghoulesville: Metro Detroit store offers retro Halloween products

A Metro Detroit store has a very unique product line: retro Halloween!

Artist Doug P'Gosh brings the Halloween of your childhood (60's, 70's, 80's) back to life with his creations.

He offers unique characters and a number of licensed products as well, including The Munsters, Mars Attacks and even General Mills cereal characters like Boo Berry, Franken Berry and Count Chocula, to name a few.

He sells his Ghoulesville line of products to the world out of the Retro-a-gogo store located in downtown Howell. The store is run by his wife, Kirsten Pagacz.

