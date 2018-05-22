Go inside Detroit's secret techno museum

DETROIT - Detroit is the birthplace of techno.

Uniquely Detroit's Alex Atwell is taking you inside Detroit's secret techno museum ahead of the annual Memorial Day Movement Festival in Hart Plaza. Watch the story that aired on Live in the D above.

Underground Resistance DJ and producer John Collins will be performing at Movement Sunday on the main stage.

If you like the music in the segment, you can buy it at the secret record store! Hi Tech Jazz by

Galaxy 2 Galaxy (Underground Resistance).

For Movement weekend, you can take a tour of the museum, thanks to Submerge Records.

Exhibit 3000

By appointment only, but they will have tours scheduled all weekend for Movement.

Exhibit: 3000 is our first floor museum dedicated to preserving the history of Detroit electronic music. The aesthetic will continue to focus on the abstract and urban experience that is Detroit electronic music - sometimes brutal, but always soulful and fueled by funk."

You can also hear Submerge Records' The Soulful Underground on Deep Space Radio on Friday nights at 7 p.m.

