How an old trumpet found its way back home to Detroit's Willis Show Bar

One of Detroit's hottest new bars is also one of the city's most historic venues, dating back to the 1940s.

Willis Show Bar, on the corner of Willis and Third in Detroit's Cass Corridor, was reopened this year after being closed for decades.

First opening in 1949, it was a hot spot jazz club until it closed its doors in 1978.

The revamped venue features a 55-foot-long bar, spanning the entire main room. The very unique main stage is still behind the bar and features live music along with cabaret performers, burlesque dancers, deejays and comedians.

Alex Atwell's Uniquely Detroit feature story follows the story of a family trumpet, played at the club in its earlier days, and how it made its way back home to Willis. (Watch the story in the video player above)

