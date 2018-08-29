How Robert Bradley went from blind Detroit street musician to touring the world

Robert Bradley has a story everyone should know.

Bradley, born in Alabama, is a blind musician who was discovered while performing in Detroit, especially around Eastern Market in the 1990s.

Guitarist Michael Nehra, bassist Andrew Nehra, and drummer Jeff Fowlkes heard Bradley playing in Detroit and invited him to the studio to record songs.

The rest is history. Bradley became the lead singer of Robert Bradley’s Blackwater Surprise.

To this day, Bradley says he feels most inspired to write in Eastern Market.

Watch Alex Atwell's Uniquely Detroit feature story on Bradley in the video player above.

Bradley made an appearance in the film "Lackawanna Blues." Watch a clip below:

Music Video for "Once Upon A Time" from the album "Robert Bradley's Blackwater Surprise."

