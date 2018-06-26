How the world's most expensive record made it back home to Detroit

The world's most expensive record is a Motown record - and it's back home in Detroit where it belongs.

Frank Wilson’s “Do I Love You (Indeed I Do),” considered to be the most valuable ultra-rare 45 record in the world, was recently discovered by Melodies and Memories in Eastpointe.

The record, said to be valued around $100,000, was acquired by Jack White and Third Man Records, which will keep the historic record in Detroit.

The record was unreleased by Motown after Wilson decided to pursue producing over singing. Berry Gordy, at the time, ordered the records to be destroyed.

The record was originally recorded in 1965 under Soul Records, a Motown subsidiary that had a huge following in the U.K by fans and DJs of northern soul.

It's believed there were only a couple of copies left in the world.

Third Man displayed the record in April on Record Store Day. It's still currently on display and repress copies are available for purchase.

Watch Alex Atwell's Uniquely Detroit feature story in the video player above to learn more.

Copyright 2018 by WDIV ClickOnDetroit - All rights reserved.