International fans return to Detroit to celebrate Motown and Northern Soul music

Hundreds from the across the pond, the Atlantic Ocean that is, are flocking to Detroit this weekend for a one-of-a-kind music celebration.

Detroit a Go-Go kicks off tonight in what can only be described as the ultimate Motown and Soul music event, honoring Detroit's illustrious music history.

The first year of the event was held in 2017 and had so much success - they just had to bring it back! Last year, we covered the awesome event in Detroit. See the story here.

Located at the iconic Hotel St Regis in Detroit. With live music from Detroit Soul and Motown legends,and featuring Top DJ';s from the UK, Europe and the USA, meet and greets, tour of Detroit featuring the locations of all the famous motor city labels.

The event starts Oct. 24 and runs through Oct. 29. Find more information here.

Confirmed artists so far include:

The Precisions, The Debonairs, The Magictones, Billy Davis, Clara Hardy, The Elgins, The Just Brothers, Pat Lewis, The Holidays, Kim Weston, Willie Kendrick, Ronnie McNeir, JJ Barnes, Tobi Lark, Spyder Turner, Barbara Mercer, The Adorables, Carl Carlton, Carolyn Crawford, The Fantastic Four, Tobi Legend, and more to be added

