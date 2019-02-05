J Dilla's mom reflects on son's legacy as Detroit prepares to honor legendary producer

Detroit is preparing to celebrate the life and work of legendary music producer J Dilla this month.

Dilla passed away back in 2006 from complications from lupus. He worked with iconic hip hop acts like Tribe Called Quest and Detroit's Slum Village. He's widely recognized as one of the best producers in history.

Uniquely Detroit's Alex Atwell talked to Dilla's mom, Maureen "Ma Dukes" Yancey, as the city prepares Dilla Day events. Watch the story in the video player above.

Here are some of the events planned to honor J Dilla:

Dilla Youth Day 2019 at Charles H. Wright Museum on Feb. 10: This event is now in it’s 8th year, and for the fourth year in a row with over 1000 attendees, We Found Hip Hop is partnering with The Charles H Wright Museum to celebrate Dilla Youth Day. This day is a highlight during African American History Month for young people to become excited about exploring the S.T.E.A.M (Science, Technology, Engineering, Art, and Math) disciplines through the process of participating in and leading hands on engagement in fun educational activities while recognizing a modern homegrown figure in Hip Hop.

Friday Night Live! The Music of J Dilla at Detroit Institute of Arts on Feb. 22: The music of legendary hip-hop artist J Dilla has been arranged by composer/conductor Miguel Atwood-Ferguson, performed by musicians from Rebirth.

