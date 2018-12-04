Legendary Detroit church choir is likely the greatest ever assembled

DETROIT - The greatest choir ever assembled is from right here in Detroit.

Before they became stars, a group of church singers at New Liberty Baptist Church in Detroit gathered in the early 1950s and blew the doors off the building. (Figuratively, of course).

Willie Jones, a member of the choir and former lead singer of "The Royal Jokers," told us the story of the legendary choir. He's actually setting out on a European tour soon, so keep an eye out for dates.

Here's who else was in the choir:

Jackie Wilson (Mr. Excitement)

Born in Detroit in 1934

Rock and Roll Hall of Fame 1987

National Rhythm & Blues Hall of Fame 2013

Fourteen top 20 pop hits, six of which reached the top 10

Little Willie John

Grew up in Detroit, 1941

Rock and Roll Hall of Fame 1996

Michigan Rock and Roll Legends Hall of Fame 2016

National Rhythm & Blues Hall of Fame 2014

John made the Billboard Hot 100 a total of fourteen times

Della Reese

Born in Detroit, 1931

Scored first hit with 1959's "Don't You Know?"

Hosted her own talk show, Della, running 197 episodes in 1960s

Rhythm & Blues Hall of Fame 2017

In 1970, Reese became the first black woman to guest host The Tonight Show Starring Johnny Carson

Starred in "Touched by an Angel"

