Longtime Detroit photographer reflects on storied career

DETROIT - Photographer Bruce Giffin has a story to tell.

The Detroit photographer has been working in the city for more than three decades. He's seen a lot and he's not afraid to talk about it.

Giffin won a Krege Visual Arts Fellowship in 2011 for his powerful "The Face of Detroit" project, focused on capturing glimpses of life from Detroit’s homeless and street communities.

Giffin, along with fellow photographer Bob Beras, will host an artist talk at Hatch Art in Hamtramck on Saturday, Jan. 19 at 2 p.m. More info here.

Watch Alex Atwell's Uniquely Detroit feature story on Giffin in the video player above. Below you'll see some of Giffin's work:

