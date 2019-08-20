Meet the first new tenants of Michigan Central Station: Red-tailed hawks

DETROIT - Michigan Central Station is undergoing a massive rebirth in Detroit's Corktown. But tucked between the stunning architecture is a sign of life - and death.

A family of red-tailed hawks have made the old train station their home while Ford prepares the building for its eventual Detroit office space.

Filmmaker Stephen McGee took it upon himself to begin documenting the hawks as they prepared for flight. The hawks were nesting far up the building -- making the leap risky for baby hawks.

