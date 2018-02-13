Michigan group works to restore historic Belle Isle sawmill

DETROIT - A local group is working to bring the sawmill on Detroit's Belle to its former glory.

The sawmill dates back to the late 1800s, running for about 80 years before shutting down.

Today, the sawmill is no longer in use and is abandoned. A plan to restore the mill was revived when Belle Isle became a state park in 2013.

The Arboriculture Society of Michigan was established in 2015 to promote arboriculture and urban forestry professions across the Great Lakes region.

Joe Aiken leads the ASM Foundation as president, and recently, his team has been working on an exciting volunteer project: restoring the historic Belle Isle Sawmill in Detroit.

