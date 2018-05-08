Michigan's alpacas transform from winter to summer coat during farm spa day

GROSSE ILE, Mich. - It's the most exciting time of the year for Michigan's alpaca population: it's spa day!

Alpacas at Gibraltar Bay Alpaca Farm in Grosse Ile, Michigan are ready for the summer heat after shearing day, or spa day, at the farm.

Every spring, the alpacas heavy fleece coat is sheared off to prevent them from overheating in the summer months.

Alpaca fleece is a lustrous, silky fiber, similar to sheep's wool, but even warmer. It's also flame-resistant! The fleece is used to make scarfs and other clothing items around the world.

They get the full spa treatment: haircut, manicure and pedicure, a nice massage (kidding). It's adorable.

Watch Alex Atwell's Uniquely Detroit feature story on spa day at the farm above.

You can visit the Alpaca farm yourself. Check out the Facebook page for more information.

