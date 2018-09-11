Only in Detroit can you find a half-pipe on a river cruise ship between 2 countries

DETROIT - This story is truly the definition of Uniquely Detroit.

Jordan Garland's As Detroit's Own hosted an event on the Detroit Princess Riverboat called "Cruise for the Culture," which featured a half-pipe on the boat!

The August event featured a floating half-pipe and art exhibit on the top deck of the Princess ship.

Back in April 2017, a similar event brought a half-pipe to the historic Fisher Building.

Check out some pictures below and watch Alex Atwell's feature story above.

