'Only on 7 Mile': Detroit's urban cowboy turns heads on horseback

DETROIT - You may not think Detroit is a place for horses -- and you'd be mostly right. But don't tell Detroit's urban cowboy.

Speed Miller, a trainer who rides horses around the city of Detroit, has caught the attention of residents, some of who love seeing the horses, while some think it's silly.

The "urban cowboy" says he likes to ride the horses in the streets because trails are boring. "We love coming to the city, that's where we get our workout in." He says seeing the reactions, especially from kids, makes it all worth it.

Miller operates Miller Farms, which trains and sells horses to private buyers.

