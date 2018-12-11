Remember Ruby Sue from 'Christmas Vacation'? Well, she now lives in Metro Detroit

DETROIT - You may remember Ellen Latzen from her childhood acting roles in "National Lampoon's Christmas Vacation" as Ruby Sue or even for her role in "Fatal Attraction."

Well, these days, Latzen, now 38, is enjoying life right here in Metro Detroit.

Latzen is not from the area, but recently moved to Michigan for work and her relationship.

After her 1987 role as Ellen Gallagher in "Fatal Attraction," Latzen's career started to take off.

She appeared in numerous movies, TV shows, and even on Broadway. But possibly her most memorable role was as Randy Quaid's daughter "Ruby Sue" in National Lampoon's Christmas Vacation. Considered one of the greatest Christmas movies of all-time, this film still captures the hearts and funny bones of millions around the globe.

Latzen won over audiences with her classic scene where she mistakes Chevy Chase for Santa Claus, uttering the now infamous line "Shittin' bricks."

At age 15, Latzen left for boarding school and after graduating, she decided to move on from acting. She moved to the San Francisco Bay Area to attend the California College of Arts and Crafts, and eventually started working. She worked in various fields, such as hospitality, travel, advertising, publishing, and startups.

