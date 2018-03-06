Restoration underway at Detroit's historic Belle Isle Boat House

DETROIT - Restoration is underway the Detroit's historic Belle Isle Boat House.

Since its inception in 1839, the building has been known as the Detroit Boat Club.

The Belle Isle Boat House is now a non-profit. A benefit is being held this week, on Saturday night. Find tickets to the event here.

"With well over a half-million invested in ongoing renovations, the memory of the historic boat house’s original grandeur can be felt radiating throughout the labyrinthian halls. Yet, the physical marks of antiquity are what give the space its undeniable charm—it is a historical repository for Detroit," the website reads.

Watch Alex Atwell's Uniquely Detroit story on the Belle Isle Boat House in the video player above.

Copyright 2018 by WDIV ClickOnDetroit - All rights reserved.