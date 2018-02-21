Roller Skating Through 4 Generations

In the 70's and 80's the roller rink was the place to be. Who doesn't remember a roller skating birthday party? Or couples skate?

There are roller rinks still going strong in the D and Local 4 photojournalist Alex Atwell took us to the southwest side to the RollerCade which has a legacy that is Uniquely Detroit.

RollerCade was the first black-owned roller skating rink in the city of Detroit. It has been family owned and passed down since 1954. They haven't missed a weekend being open since the 1950's.

The current owner of RollerCade, Kyle Black, joined us in studio with some friends to show off some skating moves. Kyle says they've been teaching skate lessons at their rink every Saturday at noon since 1955. There are also adult lessons every Tuesday at 8 PM for free after your skate rental.

The RollerCade is located at 2130 Schaefer Hwy, Detroit, MI and they are open every Tuesday, Friday, and Saturday.