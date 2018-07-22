WATCH: School buses, boats hit the racetrack at Flat Rock Speedway's Night of Destruction

FLAT ROCK, Mich. - A lot of speed and no brakes.

That's what drivers deal with when they hit the racetrack in school buses at Flat Rock Speedway.

Figure-eight racing with school buses and boats makes for a whole lot of destruction at the small racetrack for Night of Destruction.

Brightly painted buses zip around the track, crashing into each other and flipping, a spectacle for young and older fans alike.

The next figure-eight night is Sept. 1 at 6 p.m. The speedway is at 14041 South Telegraph Road in Flat Rock.

Check out some of the races in the video above.

