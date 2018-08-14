Take a trip down memory lane at Stahls Automotive Museum in Macomb County

For car lovers, a trip to Stahls is a trip down memory lane.

Stahls Auto Museum in Chesterfield is a car lovers paradise. A visit to the Stahls Automotive Foundation will take you back to a time in history when cars were more than just a way to take us from point A to point B.

In addition to the beautiful cars, enjoy the collection of gas pumps, road signs, oil cans and other car-related accessories from the Depression era.

Each car was chosen based on the engineering achievements that made it an important part of the evolution of the automobile.

The museum is open on Tuesdays from 1 p.m. to 4 p.m. and the first Saturday of every month from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Watch Alex Atwell's Uniquely Detroit feature story on the museum in the video player above.

