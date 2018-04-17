The Belle Isle Fountain

All year round winter, spring, summer, or fall, you will find people hanging out at Belle Isle! As seasons change, sometimes this local landmark needs a little T-L-C. It takes a lot to care for all the parts of the island and that includes the James Scott Memorial Fountain. Photojournalist Alex Atwell had the opportunity to see what makes this Uniquely Detroit landmark work, and it's all under the ground you walk on.

If you want to help Belle Isle look its best, you can volunteer for the spring cleanup. The cleanup is on Saturday, April 21st from 8 A.M. until 1 P.M. On site registration and check-in is at the athletic complex. You're asked to bring your own rake and work gloves. A hot dog lunch and community celebration will follow the cleanup. This is something great to do before Earth Day and to care for your city!