The story of Andre The Giant's epic Detroit binge

The Lindell AC was Detroit’s original watering hole for athletes, entertainers, hometown heroes, blue and white-collar workers alike.

After opening in 1949, the bar became a hot spot for athletes and celebrities staying in the area.

Before long, sports enthusiasts began frequenting the bar to rub elbows with the likes of Mickey Mantle, Muhammad Ali, local favorite Norm Cash, comedian Milton Berle and actress Jayne Mansfield.

One of its most famous visitors was legendary wrestler Andre The Giant. It's well documented how much Andre could eat and drink in one night.

