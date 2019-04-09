Thriving Detroit Fine Arts Breakfast Club leads city's artistic momentum

DETROIT - The Detroit Fine Arts Breakfast Club (DFABC) is an art enthusiast group that supports the fine arts in the Detroit area.

The group was started in 2009, when art collectors Henry Harper and Harold Braggs began to meet for breakfast on Mondays to discuss art. Soon, others were invited, and the group has grown in popularity in recent years to include other artists, collectors and enthusiasts.

These days, the group meets at 5:00 p.m. at the same Coney Island on Livernois and has grown to an estimated 80-90 people. They still go by Breakfast Club, despite the time.

They gather to share art, sell art, raffle art, get educated about art, announce openings and other art events, and even perform art.

