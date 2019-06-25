Uniquely Detroit: Artist Sheefy McFly brings love to the city through his art

Detroit artist Sheefy McFly recently captured international headlines due to a "misunderstanding," but his art is easily understood.

Tashif "Sheefy McFly" Turner was recently hired by the city of Detroit to create a mural along 7 Mile Road. He was hired by the city of Detroit as part of a beautification project to deter vandalism.

Police in the area mistakenly thought his artwork was vandalism. (More on this story here)

McFly has murals around the city. Check out some of his latest work and upcoming events here.

Watch Alex Atwell's Uniquely Detroit feature story in the video player above, followed by Tati Amare's interview with McFly in-studio.

Copyright 2019 by WDIV ClickOnDetroit - All rights reserved.