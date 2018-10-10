Uniquely Detroit: Company brings historic music equipment back to life

A Metro Detroit-based company has become a go-to place for restoring and selling historic music equipment.

Vintage King, based in Ferndale, has been restoring iconic music equipment for more than 20 years. Some of the equipment, for example, was used at Motown Records.

"Little did we know back in 1993 that our little vintage gear refurbishing business would grow into what it has become. Today, we carry everything from vintage classics to cutting-edge digital gear. Bringing together the past, present, and future of recording and music-creation technology, we have assembled the ultimate selection that allows you to capture just about any sound you could imagine," Vintage King writes.

Vintage King restores the historic equipment and sells it to studios to use again.

