DETROIT - Drew Lane, a Detroit radio legend, is back on the airwaves.

You might remember him from "Drew and Mike," but now he's coming back with an entirely different format -- a podcast recorded in Lane's basement.

"It's kind of a 'Wayne's World' effect," said Lane.

You can check out the new "Drew and Mike Show" at its website here.

