Uniquely Detroit: Go inside the oldest black-owned roller skating rink in the US

DETROIT - Back in the 1970s and 80s - the roller rink was the place to be.

There are several roller rinks still operating around Metro Detroit these days.

Uniquely Detroit's Alex Atwell takes us inside Detroit RollerCade - the oldest black-owned roller skating rink in the city and possibly the country.

RollerCade is located at 2130 Schaefer Highway in Detroit and has open skating on Saturday afternoon and evening.

