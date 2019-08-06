Uniquely Detroit: Legacy of jazz legend Marcus Belgrave lives on

Detroit jazz legend Marcus Belgrave died back in 2015. But his legacy lives on in the next generation of musicians.

Belgrave, a jazz trumpet player from Detroit, rose to fame after touring with Ray Charles and joining Motown Records, appearing on records with Martha Reeves, The Temptations, The Four Tops, Sammy Davis Jr. and Ella Fitzgerald, to name a few.

Belgrave died in 2015 of heart failure. He was 78-years-old.

In Alex Atwell's Uniquely Detroit feature story, two local musicians reflect on what Belgrave taught them and how he continues to shape Detroit's musical heritage and future. (Watch the story in the video player above)

You can also check out the Trunino Lowe Quartet at Cliff Bells in Detroit every Tuesday night. Willis Show Bar in Midtown also has jazz performances, as well as Jazz on the Ave on the Avenue of Fashion.

Copyright 2019 by WDIV ClickOnDetroit - All rights reserved.