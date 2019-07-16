Uniquely Detroit: Mint Artists Guild gives teens an artistic platform

The Mint Artists Guild is giving Detroit teens a platform to showcase their visual art skills.

"Mint fills a hole in the Detroit arts and nonprofit scene, which has many youth organizations focused on dance, music, theater and writing. Until now, none concentrated on visual and digital arts, or on creative career paths," organizers write.

"Yet Detroit has a growing array of art galleries and studios – and artists have moved to the city to live and work, drawn by affordable housing and a creative environment. This creative culture thrives but many artists do not, scraping by. We want to change that and teach young artists basic business and career skills that will raise their confidence and incomes."

The teens involved come from a wide array of backgrounds. Many are from Detroit but they also come from Ann Arbor, Shelby Township and other suburbs. They start with a proficiency in art and a zeal to learn more about creative careers and to sell their work.

Mint recruits in several Detroit Public Schools high schools – and has artists who attend Cass Tech, Renaissance, Detroit School of Arts and Western International. Our teens attend those schools as well as Henry Ford Academy, Community High School in Ann Arbor, Ferndale High School and several private or charter schools.

Artists will be selling at the Belle Isle Art Fair on Aug. 3 and Aug. 4.

Find out more about Mint here.

