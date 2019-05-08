Uniquely Detroit: Motor City Soul Club honors iconic Motown sound

The Motor City Soul Club is keeping the Motown music spirit alive in Detroit.

The Motor City Soul Club was founded in April 2014 by Dan Austin and Brad Hales of Detroit's People's Records.

Their mission is to spread the amazing forgotten soul sounds of the 1960s and '70s and honor the singers, musicians, producers and record labels who created them.

The Motor City Soul Club is spinning records every second Saturday (including this Saturday, May 11) of every month at Marble Bar in Detroit. Find a full list of events here.

