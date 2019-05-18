Uniquely Detroit: Story behind the TARDIS in Woodbridge

If you've ever driven through Detroit's Woodbridge, you may have seen a blue British looking phone booth.

If you're a fan of Doctor Who, you probably know exactly what that thing is.

The TARDIS is known as "Time and Relative Dimension in Space" to fans of the show. In Detroit, the TARDIS is a bit different.

The Detroit TARDIS stands for "Totally Awesome Reading Dispensary In Society," meaning it's the biggest little library in the city.

Alex Atwell has the full story of how the TARDIS arrived in Detroit and what's next in his Uniquely Detroit feature story above.

Follow the latest Detroit Tardis news on their Facebook page.

Bonus: David Tennant. the tenth Doctor Who, will be at Motor City Comic Con on May 19.

